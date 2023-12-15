MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $1,006,700.97 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $92.09 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $93.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

