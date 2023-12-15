MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $1,006,700.97 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of MTSI opened at $92.09 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $93.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MACOM Technology Solutions
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.