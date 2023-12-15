Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 81,159 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 46,370 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.70 per share, with a total value of $8,100,839.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $233.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

