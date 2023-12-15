Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. 689,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,510. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

