Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Lessened by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 689,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

