Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 110,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 1,554,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

