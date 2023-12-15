Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 3,804,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,007. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

