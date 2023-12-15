Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,589,140. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 945,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,566. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

