Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 351 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.60. 184,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

