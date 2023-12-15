Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,352 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $325.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,682. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

