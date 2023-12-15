Maple Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,713 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,818. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

