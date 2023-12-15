Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

