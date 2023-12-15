Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $201.62.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

