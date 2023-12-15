Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,061. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.