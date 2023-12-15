Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $13.06 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

