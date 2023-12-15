Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $14.74 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.94. 381,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.58. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
