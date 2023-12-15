Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 12,249,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,500,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.