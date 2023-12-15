Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $32.11 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,906. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $346.20. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.18.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.