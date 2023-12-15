Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. 3,227,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

