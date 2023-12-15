Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.55. 2,438,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

