Maple Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,287. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

