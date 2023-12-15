Maple Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 232.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 463,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 324,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JEF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. 186,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

