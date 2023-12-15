Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,907 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 679,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,582. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.