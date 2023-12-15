Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 632 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $180.47. 1,868,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,132. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

