Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,728. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

