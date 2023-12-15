Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

