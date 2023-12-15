Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,965,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

