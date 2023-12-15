Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.30. 2,053,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,052. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.