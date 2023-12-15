Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.50. 684,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

