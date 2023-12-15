Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,855,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $152.97. 840,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,168. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.05.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.