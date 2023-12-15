Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Adobe by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in Adobe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.37. 2,009,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,099. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

