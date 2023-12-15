Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,180.78.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG traded up $8.94 on Friday, reaching $2,284.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,090. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,057.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,005.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,346.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

