Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,261. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.