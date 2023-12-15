Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.35. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 5,758,640 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

