Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.35. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 5,758,640 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 48.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 36.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 122.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 60,195 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

