Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s previous close.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

