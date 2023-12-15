Marathon Oil’s (MRO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.28.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MRO opened at $24.45 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

