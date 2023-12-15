Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Gap Down to $150.89

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.89, but opened at $145.71. Marathon Petroleum shares last traded at $148.73, with a volume of 727,813 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 605.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

