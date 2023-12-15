Mark Weinswig Sells 2,462 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $14,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,726.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 504 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $2,651.04.

OUST opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 540.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth $6,491,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

