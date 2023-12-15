Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Reduced by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

MMC stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. The company had a trading volume of 855,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

