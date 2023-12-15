Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 113,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,302,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $115.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $115.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

