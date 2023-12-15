MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MasTec Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE MTZ opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
