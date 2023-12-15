Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $558,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $3,167,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

MA stock opened at $418.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $426.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.65.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,190,431. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

