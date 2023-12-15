Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $426.37. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,190,431. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

