Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 99,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 341,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Mawson Gold Stock Down 7.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
