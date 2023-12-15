MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.76. MBIA shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 335,244 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MBIA in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital cut MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $663.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

