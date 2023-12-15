MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.76. MBIA shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 335,244 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBI. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get MBIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBI

MBIA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.