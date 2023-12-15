McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.76 and a 200 day moving average of $279.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

