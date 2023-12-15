McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,687. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.61.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

