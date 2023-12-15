MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 4.5%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 27,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 232,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
MediaAlpha Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
