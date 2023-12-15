Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Position Trimmed by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Medifast worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Medifast by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medifast by 400.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MED traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $131.42.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

